New Marshfield - Ronald W. Pittman, age 79, of New Marshfield died Thursday morning, Sept. 23, 2021. Born Sept. 14, 1942, in Athens County, he was the son of the late Lester Pittman and Vivian Auker Pittman.
A graduate of Waterloo High School, he retired from the Kroger Co. in Athens as a meat cutter after 50+ years of service. He was a member of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Todd Pittman; a daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Creeks of Chandlersville; a son, Ron (Roberta) Pittman, Jr. of Ray; three grandchildren, Joe Pittman of Ray, Sam Pittman of Columbus and Shania Brooks of New Marshfield; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Pittman, Harlyn Pittman and Cole Brooks.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor John Butcher officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Face coverings are requested during the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ron Pittman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.