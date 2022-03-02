Glouster - It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Keith Ash Sr., 74, announce his passing. He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1947 to Russell Keith and Freda Ash.
Ron was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Canton, Ohio and Akron University in Akron, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 until 1974.
He was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed traveling the country, taking cruises with his wife and looked forward to family gatherings. He had an undying love for music, enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the choir. He was a member of Glouster Church of Christ and was director and founder of the Community Choir.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; children, Pamela(Matthew) Jenkins of Durham, NC, Kristine(Jesse) Eppley of Chesterhill, OH, Brenda Cook of Mary Ester, FL, Deborah Braglin of Glouster, OH, Ronald Keith II of Glouster, OH, and Jessica(Jeff) Bickley of Glouster, OH; brother, Gregory (Lynn) Ash; 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his beloved fur babies, Archer and Mason. Preceding him in death was his father, Russell Keith Ash; mother, Freda Ash and sister, Kathleen Rogers.
There will be no services observed.
In accordance with Ron's wishes, the family requests that donations be sent to Glouster Church of Christ for the work he supported in Haiti. Please indicate Promise Land on all donations.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Ronald Ash
