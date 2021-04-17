Nelsonville - Ronald Joseph Bailey, 49, of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Aug. 29, 1971, in Nelsonville, OH, son of the late Ronald L. and Peggy Jane Mingus Bailey.
He was a member of Athens Community Church. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Ronald is survived by a sister, Rebecca Bailey of Circleville; nieces, Ashley Bailey of Silver Springs, MD and Helen Warren of Lancaster.
It was the wish of Ronald to be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Ronald Bailey
