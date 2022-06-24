Ronald Gould

Athens - Ronald L. Gould, 82, Athens, passed away Tuesday June 21, 2022,

at Grant Medical Center.

Born November 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Orville Everrett

and Dorothy Belle Gould. He was retired from Athens City Schools,

a member of The Plains Fire Department #1128, and he loved fishing

and hunting.

He is survived by his wife Wilma Jean West Gould, children Tammy Sheldon,

Janie Pack, Larry (April) Gould, Thomas (Elisha) Gould, 17 grandchildren,

and many great-grandchildren; siblings Mary (Stan) West, Emma Decker,

and Ruth (Rich) West.

He is preceded in death by children Rhonda Gould, Ronald Jerry Gould.

granddaughters Kerri Pack and Michelle Decker; brothers William, Charles,

and David Gould.

Services will be Monday 2 pm at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Burial will

be in New Marsh field Cemetery.

Military graveside services by KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion and

Albany VFW Post 9893. Visitation is Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral

home. you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

