Ronald Jerome (Jerry) Hanning, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus after a brief illness.
Born during the midst of the Great Depression on March 9, 1936 to sharecropper parents, Alton and Virginia Hanning, Jerry now makes his home in the Land of Glory. During his 84 years, Jerry cultivated a deep love for nature and God’s creatures from his early days showing award-winning Jerseys at the county and state fairs.
A 1954 graduate of Shade High School, Jerry was employed at Lawhead Press, was a former instructor at Hocking College, worked trail maintenance at Wayne National Forest, was a former trap tender at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, was also a proud member of United Plant Savers. Jerry spent his retirement secluded among the forests he loved where his ancestor Mathias Wilhelm (Matthew William) Hanning settled after migrating from Germany in 1752.
Jerry is survived by his son William (Audra) Hanning, daughter Christy (Kevin) Whitmore, grandchildren Trevor (Tina) Fisher, Jared Fisher, and Emma Hanning, great-granddaughter Tatum Fisher and by his faithful canine companion, “What”. He’s also remembered by siblings Tracy, Joe, and Jeff Hanning, Karol Breitholle, and Alesia Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his son Malin Hanning and his brother Charles Hanning.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the Hanning family in making the arrangements.
You may sign Jerry's register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
