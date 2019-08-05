REYNOLDSBURG — Ronald M. Sharrett, 86, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019 after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston. Friends may call on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Hill’s.

Condolences can be made at www.hillfhkingston.com.

