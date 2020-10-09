STOCKPORT – Ronald Dean Mayle, of Stockport, born Nov. 25 in Chesterhill, died Oct. 7, 2020. Memorial services will be on Oct 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Mayle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments