HAMDEN – Ronald Wayne “Ron” Wilbur, 68, of Hamden, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1952 in Jackson County, Ohio, the son of the late John Douglas and Shirley Leech Wilbur. He was married to his loving wife, Doris Kay Shoemaker Wilbur, for 50 years, who survives.
He was a US Army Veteran and served during Vietnam. He was a retired Truck Driver and worked for many years for Montgomery Trucking. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with his wife, Ron is survived by a son, Billy J. (Shandi) Wilbur of Jackson; daughters, Bobby Fee of Hamden and Michelle (David) Jayjohn of Hamden; grandchildren, Wayne Rutter, Harry Ostrander, Corbin and Kye Wilbur and Rick Jayjohn; one great-grandchild; brother, Johnny (Phila) Wilbur of Jackson; sisters, Margie (Warren) Bayes of Wellston and Martha Wilbur of Jackson; many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Roger and Ralph Wilbur.
It was Ron’s wish to be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 210 W. High St., McArthur.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
