Chauncey - Ronald Clarence Williams, age 79, of Chauncey died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Laurels of Athens. Born July 29, 1942, in Athens, he was the son of the late Fred Williams and Leona Buck Williams.
He attended Athens High School and retired from the Physical Plant at Ohio University as a painter after almost 30 years of service. He attended the Chauncey Christian Church and enjoyed crafts, word puzzles and watching wrestling on TV.
Ron is survived by several nieces and nephews including, Deva Smith, Barbara Black, Sherri Windsor, Herbert Cornwell, Ray Black and Christine Black; three stepdaughters, Karen, Kathy and Elizabeth; and a sister, Katherine Hurd.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Guess Williams; his second wife, Marjorie Miller Williams; four sisters, Eileen Brown, Freda Jones, Stella Bowlder and Janet Stikler; four brothers, Howard "Pete" Williams, Wilbur Hawk, Carolos Hawk and Freddie Hawk; and two great-nephews, Bradley & Johnny Cornwell.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Barbara Black officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville.
Friends may call Friday 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Ronald Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.