RoRy Woods

Athens - RoRy Ryan Smith Woods of Athens passed away peacefully at O'Bleness Hospital, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, with family by her side at the age of seventy-four. After many years of battling asthma, she had gone into cardiac arrest earlier in the morning.
RoRy was born in Grindstone, Pennsylvania, on July 2, 1947, and was preceded in death by her mother, Aletha Waldron Ryan, and father, Roy James Smith. RoRy and her loving husband, E. Hugh Jr, celebrated many milestones, including their fiftieth anniversary. He could always annoy her with his goofy antics.
RoRy is survived by her son, Martin Ryan Woods of Athens, Ohio, who was a constant companion, providing additional comfort and care through her health challenges. She was also proud of her older son, E. Hugh Woods III, of Carroll, Ohio, for his military service, post-graduate degree, professional success, and his wonderful family, including Brandie Keys and their daughter Bella. RoRy's granddaughter, Bella, brought her immense joy. The two ended every interaction by reciprocating the phrase, "I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!"
RoRy attended the Catholic grade school in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, high school at Mt. Macrina in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Carlow College, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
As a 40-plus-year resident of Athens, RoRy was the co-owner of Ryan's Restaurant on West Union Street. She worked at the Tri-County Group home on Dairy Lane and The Huntington Bank in Columbus, Ohio. She earned her private pilot's license while living in South Dakota and flew her family to many destinations, including Florida. She shared an out west adventure with her sons, which included visiting the Badlands, Devils Tower, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. She took several cruises, including an Alaskan and transatlantic crossing and several other trips to England and other European destinations. She was also an avid pet owner and had many dogs and cats, including her favorite childhood pet, a horse named Patches Parade.
In retirement, she was a Jeopardy enthusiast, an avid reader and always appreciated the personal attention from the staff at the Athens County Library. One of her favorite authors was James Fenimore Cooper, who wrote about early American colonists and Indigenous peoples. Additionally, she cherished the book, "Anne of Green Gables".
As we mourn this loss, we also celebrate the life that RoRy filled with big feasts at family gatherings where she served her best homemade mashed potatoes and chocolate chip cookies.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio. Following the visitation, a private burial service for family and close friends will occur at the Alexander Presbyterian Cemetery, Albany, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Athens Public Library (Athens County Public Libraries, Attn: Nick Tepe, Director, 95 W. Washington, Nelsonville, OH 45764-1177). We also encourage friends and family to enjoy a box of chocolates, which RoRy loved, in remembrance. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. RoRy Woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.