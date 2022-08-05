The Plains - E Rosalee DeWeese, 91, of The Plains, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at The Laurels of Athens.
Born October 5, 1930 in she was the daughter of the late Pearly Donald and Regina Catherine Conrath Metcalf.
She had been president of VFW 7174 Auxiliary, District 12 of VFW, Conrath Bean Auxiliary 37, The Emblem Club 165, and a member of the Eastern Star 175 and American Legion Auxiliary 21 .
She is survived by three grandchildren, Mary Scarlett Tudor, Steven DeWeese, Josh DeWeese; and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy DeWeese.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Murven A DeWeese; a son, Kerry Wayne DeWeese, a daughter, Mary Catherine DeWeese Wakeland, an adopted daughter, Susan Lee Tudor; three brothers, Thomas, Jack, and Richard Metcalf; three sisters, Thelma Jean Metcalf, Diana Sue Douglas, and Mary Lou Seitz; and a son-in-law, David Wakeland.
Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Vincent Pontius officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in The Plains. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday 11:00 AM until the time of the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Rosalee DeWeese
To plant a tree in memory of Rosalee DeWeese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
