Athens - Rose Anne Morella Dikis, 74, passed away at the home of her son and his wife in Albany on March 30, 2023 after a brief illness.
Rose was born September 22, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to Norman and Mary Morella. Rose grew up in Parma and Fairview Park and graduated from Magnificat High School and Ohio University, where she also received her MBA. She worked at Higbee's, Ford Motor Company, Ohio University and Mount Union College. Rose was active in the community as one of the founding board members of My Sister's Place and as a volunteer for the West Elementary PTO. She returned to Athens in 1989 and briefly taught at Ohio University again before a life altering automobile accident in 1990. Even after the accident, Rose stayed active in the community serving on the Athens City Commission on Disabilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mary Morella, and a sister Jeanne Morella and lifelong friend Kathlee Link Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her husband Martin Dikis; children Lauren, Ben (Heather), Greg; loving grandchildren; siblings Mary Lou (Irv Epstein) Morella, Gerri (Gary) Zaleski, Mark (Barb) Morella and Rob (Laurie) Morella; and lifelong friends Jody Hanson, Kris Kridel, Arlene Sheak, Berry Dilley and Carolyn Bailey Lewis.
Visitation and memorial service will be at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens on Wednesay April 12th from 4 to 6 pm. Please bring a story to share at the memorial service or share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to: My Sister's Place (www.msplaceathens.org) or the Athens Foundation (www.athensfoundation.com). Rose Dikis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.