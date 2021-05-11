Shade - SHADE - Rose M. Grueser, 83, of Shade, died Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at Close to Home in Albany.
Born June 28, 1937 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Mary Doane Ackley.
She was a graduate of Shade High School and retired from Athens Mental Health Center. She also was a farmer all of her life.
She is survived by her son, Randy A. (Deborah) Snyder; and her grandson, Allan T. Snyder.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel C Grueser.
Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home. The burial will be in Burson Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The family would like to thank Close to Home for all their care. you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Rose M. Grueser
