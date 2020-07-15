Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, the memorial gathering for Rose McGrath original scheduled for Saturday, July 18 has been postponed until a later date. Mrs. McGrath died July 6, 2020 at her home in The Plains. Please share a memory, send a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

