Rose McGrath

THE PLAINS – Rose Marie McGrath, 72, of The Plains died Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. Born March 9, 1948 in Fairview, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Bud David and Patsy Massey David.
A graduate of Fairview (OK) High School, she was employed for 31 years in public service. First, as a clerk with the Athens County Board of Elections and secondly, as a clerk with the Athens County Water & Sewer Department. She moved to the Athens area in 1969. She and her family are involved in Barrel Horse racing. She was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and participated in many horse shows. She loved horses and dogs, especially her pet dog Gizmo. She was also an active member of the National Democratic Party.
Rose is survived by two daughters, Charlene (Doyle) Butler of St. Marys, WV and Amanda McGrath of The Plains; two sons, Samuel (Ellen) Patterson of Paigeville and Matthew (Christine) McGrath of Albany; four grandchildren, Charla (Tim) Gretz of The Plains, Robert McGrath of The Plains, Operations Specialist Andrea McGrath with the U.S. Navy and Annie McGrath of Albany; two great-grandchildren, Shyanna and Conner Gretz; two special grandchildren, Cassiopeia and Megan Rose Moseley; two sisters, Anna Martens and Neva Sharp both of Oklahoma; and two brothers, Eddie Miller and John David both of Oklahoma.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie McGrath in 1998. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 18 from 3-5 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and share stories. A dinner will be held following the gathering, the location will be announced. Please share a memory, send a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
