Rose M. McKenzie, 84, Albany, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Holzer of Jackson. Born in Columbus on Jan. 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leona Rush Wright. She had worked for Hillard City School, as a bus aide, cook, and janitor. She was a member of Point Rock Church of the Nazerene.
She is survived by children, Joyce (Jasper) Oliver of Albany, Darlene (Bill) Westrick of Albany, Chris McKenzie of Athens; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy McKenzie and Phyllis Rose.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe P. McKenzie (2016); her son, David; sister, June; brothers, Richard, Joe, Albert Wright; and daughters-in-law, Beth McKenzie and Pat McKenzie.
Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Cheesebrew officiating. Burial will be in the McKenzie Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.