The Plains - Rose Rogaski Stalder Trout, 84, of The Plains, died Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, at her home. Born April 16, 1937, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Rogaski and Loretta Cooney Rogaski.
A graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, she was employed in the operation of her family's salvage stores and auction houses. She volunteered her time teaching at the Chauncey Faith Academy and was a charter member of Chauncey Faith Chapel Church. A devout Christian, she enjoyed singing and teaching Sunday school and vacation bible school.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Stotts of The Plains; two sons, Robert L. "Bobby" Stalder, Jr. and William "Billy" (Sandra) Stalder both of Athens; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Louise Rogaski of Athens; five brothers-in-law, Dean (Karen) Arnold of Albany, William Stalder of Athens, Ben (Marilyn) Stalder of Bethesda, Larry "Buggs" (Mary Ann) Stalder of Athens, and Wayne Roof of Millfield.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lee Stalder, Sr. in 1993; her second husband, Arthur Harold Trout in 2015; a daughter, Loretta "Rosie" Stalder; a son, Fred Stalder, Sr.; a sister, Mary Arnold; a brother, John Rogaski; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence "Hot Dog" and Mary Stalder; and two sisters-in-law, Janice Smith and Sandy Roof.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. William O. Hunter officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of OhioHealth Homecare and Hospice for the loving care Rose received. Rose Trout
