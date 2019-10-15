ZANESVILLE — Roseann Reeves, 76, of Zanesville, and formerly of Athens, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 5:24 p.m. at her residence under hospice care following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 4, 1943 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Dillard E. and Josephine Joan Abella Hardwick.
Roseann was catholic by faith and had been employed as a Service Coordinator for the HAVAR Corporation for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Reeves; two daughters, Natalie (Matt) Dietrich and Shelly (Jerry) May; grandchildren, Brittany May, Whitney Herron and Courtney (Angelo) Catani; great-grandchildren, Kase Inniss, Ace and Aria Catani; two brothers, Jack (Ann) Hardwick and Tommie Lee Hardwick; five nephews, Jeff, Greg, Tony, Lance and Ryan Hardwick; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her little Chihuahua, “Lila.”
Friends may call Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave., Zanesville, is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Roseann’s family, please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
