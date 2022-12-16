Stewart - Rosemarie Simpson, age 91, of Stewart, died Tuesday Dec. 13, 2022 at the Laurels of Athens. Born June 2, 1931 in Shade, she was the daughter of the late Fed C. Blazier and Mary Sweeney Blazier.
A graduate of Shade High School, she was homemaker and employed for 25 years with Blazier's Floral Shop of Athens and also Darlene's Flower Shop of The Plains. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Shade Community Center and Shade Senior Citizens.
Rosemarie is survived by a son & daughter in law, John & Carol Simpson of Athens; seven grandchildren, Shaun (Haley) Simpson, Courtney (Buddy) Dunfee, Catherine (Jade) Simpson, Michael (Alicia) Simpson, Thomas (Kristen) Simpson, James (Yoko) Farrington and Jesse (Tricia) Farrington; eight great grandchildren; two sisters in law, Lola Mae Lackey of Guysville and Esther Simpson of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Howard Gale Simpson, Sr. in 2016; a daughter, Mary Simpson Dailey; a son, Howard Gale Simpson, Jr.; a sister, Betty Cahill; and two brothers, Marion Blazier and John Blazier. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Her ashes and husband's ashes will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Rosemarie Simpson
To plant a tree in memory of Rosemarie Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
