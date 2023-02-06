Columbus - Rosemary J. Campbell, 77 of Columbus, formerly of Glouster, passed away Friday February 3, 2023, at her daughter's residence. She was born September 7, 1945, in Palos, the daughter of the late Kenneth Sr., and Mary Alice Hale Nelson. She was a member of the Taylor Ridge Christian Church. She previously owned Rose's Bakery and worked many years as a custodian and retired as custodial supervisor at Ohio University. But her most important title was homemaker and she loved cooking and baking for her family.
Rose is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene A. Campbell Sr.; three sons, Gene A. (Stella) Campbell Jr., Steven Campbell and Mark (Kelli) Campbell; one daughter Kimberly Rose (Douglas) Jarvis; 12 grandchildren, Heath (Sarah) Murphy, Jennifer Rose Murphy, Alex Jarvis, Gene (Shawna) Campbell III, Zachary Campbell, Whitney Campbell, Bayleigh (Charles) Williams, Christa Campbell, Mark (Emily) Campbell Jr., Victoria Campbell, Emily Dennis and Espen Campbell; 14 great grandchildren; one brother, Cedric (Joann) Nelson; and two sisters, Rhonda Lannin and Cheryl (Larry) Hankinson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Marjorie, Roberta "Boo" and Alice Eireen; a brother Kenneth Nelson Jr.; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Forest and Helen Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday February 11, 2023, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Ty Meyers officiating. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Rose's love for cooking and baking, the family asks that friends bring a covered dish to share in a celebration of her life at the Bishopville Church of Christ social hall following the funeral. A message of comfort may be sent to the family a www.morrisonfc.com.
