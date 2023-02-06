Columbus - Rosemary J. Campbell, 77 of Columbus, formerly of Glouster, passed away Friday February 3, 2023, at her daughter's residence. She was born September 7, 1945, in Palos, the daughter of the late Kenneth Sr., and Mary Alice Hale Nelson. She was a member of the Taylor Ridge Christian Church. She previously owned Rose's Bakery and worked many years as a custodian and retired as custodial supervisor at Ohio University. But her most important title was homemaker and she loved cooking and baking for her family.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.