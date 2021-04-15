Millfield - Rosemary Terrell, 78, of Millfield, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Jan. 28, 1943, in Bedford, she was the daughter of the late John Schroeder and Georgian King Schroeder.
She was a former resident of Otway and had lived in Millfield for 12 years. She enjoyed computer games, and music including country and western, bluegrass, and gospel.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul G. Terrell; three sons, Paul G. Terrell, Jr., Kenneth J. Terrell and Dale Wayne Terrell all of Millfield; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Dale Jr., Kenneth Jr., and Cherokee; two sisters, Irene (Bill) Henry and Betty (Allen) Kapelka; a brother, Albert Schroeder; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jada Terrell; three sisters, Shirley Jeffers, Andrea Hoffman and Mary Yount; two brothers, John Schroeder and Bill Schroeder.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 3 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, McDougal Road, Millfield. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Rosemary Terrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.