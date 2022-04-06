Nelsonville - Roy Eugene Davis, 94 years old, of Nelsonville, passed away April 4, 2022 at his residence.
He was born October 3, 1927 in Nelsonville, OH to Roy and Annabelle Dewhurst Davis. Roy was a 1945 graduate of Nelsonville High School, he then attended Ohio University before deciding to join the US Army. Roy was a past owner of S. Davis Grocery and was a partner of R & R Rentals, both of Nelsonville. He served as President of the Athens County Savings and Loan and also on the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills committee. Additionally, he was a 72 year member of the Masonic Lodge. Roy attended Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and served as the Vice President of the Men's Sunday School class. In 2016, Roy was awarded the York Township Nelsonville Community Member of the Year Award for his various contributions to the Nelsonville Community, including his donation of space to the Nelsonville Food pantry.
Roy is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy Patton Davis; children Stefan Davis (Indianapolis, IN), Joyce (Jim) Bladel (Prescott, AZ), Jennifer (Mark) Lowe (Athens), Roy (Sarah) Davis II (Nelsonville); Grandchildren Kaitlyn Weinkauf, Jordan Jones, Lyndsie (Jordan) Wharton, Chelsea (Joshua) Holley, Taylor Davis, Mackenzie Lowe, Casey Davis, Emily Davis; great grandchildren Christopher Holley, Eli and Coleson Wharton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Becky Figgins (Logan) and Jim and Brenda Ballinger (Nelsonville); nephews and nieces Steve, Jeff and Jim Figgins, Roger and Donald Davis, Brandi Blair and many others.
He was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law Ralph "Chub" and Ellen Davis and brother in law Keith "Pooch" Figgins.
Funeral service will be held Thursday April 7, 2022 at 11am at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7pm at the funeral home. Masonic service will be held at 7pm Wednesday at the funeral home
If you wish to make a donation in Roy's memory, the family suggests donations to the Nelsonville High School Scholarship fund, or to the Wesleyan Church Food Pantry.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Roy Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.