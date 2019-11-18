BUCHTEL — Rozella (Brockman) Brown, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Buchtel on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Rozella was born in Richmond, Indiana and lived for many years in Cincinnati before moving to Southeast Ohio. She loved her family and enjoyed being a Tupperware lady for many years.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Stover, Sue Ham, Carla Bedunah, Paula Burt, John R., Victor, Roger, Jay and Luther; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family.
Rozella was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, John C. Brown; parents, Luther and Grace (Isaacs) Brockman; a sister, Ruby Steele; and brothers, Raymond, Ralph and Roland Brockman.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel, immediately following the service.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.