Glouster - Ruby F. Groce, age 80, of Glouster, Ohio formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Ruby was born Dec. 19, 1940, in Dorr Run, Ohio to Howard Lax and Evelyn Green Lax. She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School, retired from the First National Bank in Nelsonville and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her children, Janet (Steve) Mitchell of Nelsonville, Kathy (Jim) Robson of Glouster, Jennifer (Jan) Mitchell of Lancaster, Mary (Roger) McColluch of Logan; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and brother Mike (Ruth) Lax of Nelsonville.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry Groce; brothers Bill and Don Lax and sister Jackie Fetherolf.
Memorial service will be announced and held at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Ruby's memory to the First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
Ruby Groce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.