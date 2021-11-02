Glouster - Ruby F. Groce, age 80, of Glouster, Ohio formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Oct. 3, 2021.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating.
Donations may be made in Ruby's memory to the First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville.
Ruby Groce
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Groce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.