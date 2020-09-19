GLOUSTER – Russell E. Barnhart Sr., 80, of Glouster, passed away Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1939 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late William Earl Barnhart and Elizabeth Merz Trough.
He was a veteran of both the United States Marine Corp and the United States Navy. He was the owner and operator of Barnhart Roofing & Siding.
Russell is survived by a son, Russell E. (Heidi Spears) Barnhart Jr., of Athens; daughters, Karen (Wayne Bolin) Riley of The Plains and Gearoldean Barnhart of Glouster; step children, Jerry “Bub” (Mary) Christman of Nelsonville, Eric Christman of Lancaster and Jeffrey Wright of Columbus; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded by a son, George Barnhart; grandchildren, Keeleigh, Little Buddy Riley, Tiffany Armentrout and Jacob Alexander Barnhart.
It was the wish of Russell to be cremated, and there will be no services observed. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster.
