NELSONVILLE – Russell D. Stanley, 78, of Nelsonville, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Born Dec. 19, 1942, in Albany, he was the son of the late George and Della Bolten Stanley. He retired from Wayne National Forest.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; daughter, Lori Barnes of Nelsonville; son, Todd Stanley of Athens; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Merrilyn Travis of Johnstown, Ellie Snow of Albany, Larry of Rogue River, OR and Cheryl Thomas of Athens.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Tom; siblings, Lloyd, Thelma Hock, Darsene Mansfield, Linder, Barbara Matthewson, Lowell, and Kenneth.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens. No visitation will be observed.

Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

You may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Stanley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments