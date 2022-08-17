The Plains - Ruth Ann (Miller) Bateman, age 91, of The Plains, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 following an extended illness.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Bateman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The Plains - Ruth Ann (Miller) Bateman, age 91, of The Plains, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 following an extended illness.
Born May 31, 1931 in Frost, she was the daughter of the late Ray Miller and Gladys Linton Miller. She graduated from Rome-Canaan High School in 1948. She was a former employee of McBee Systems, Lawhead Press and the family business, Miller's Chicken.
Until unable to attend, Ruth was an active member of The Plains United Methodist Church serving in many roles including past president of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed organizing many of the church's Ice Cream Socials, Rummage Sales, and hosting luncheons and dinners for various groups. She was a Past Worthy Matron of Athens Chapter 175 Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her two children, Janeann (Vaughn) Snyder and Jeff (Cindy) Bateman. Jeff and Cindy were her primary caregivers for the past few years. She also leaves behind a brother, Joe (Bessie) Miller and many nieces and nephews including Linda Sheets, who was like a daughter to her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Keith Bateman; her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Dorothy (Kelly) Miller; a sister, Mary Lou "Boots" Dearth; and a nephew, Frank Miller.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ruth's best friend, Alberta "Birdie" Linscott for her continued love and support for over sixty years. They would also like to thank the many people from OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice for their compassion and care during the past four years.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ruth Bateman
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.