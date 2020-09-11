ATHENS – Ruth Elizabeth Maust (Nieman) Boger, 96, of Athens, formerly of Washington, PA, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Mrs. Boger was born on Jan. 13, 1924 in Uniontown, PA, and loved her large family of five brother and three sisters, all of whom have preceded her in death.
She graduated from Uniontown High School in 1941. She continued her education in hairstyling and upon graduation attended advanced instruction in New York City. She attended numerous instructional seminars and studied with the Zigarelli Brothers of Pittsburgh throughout her long professional career.
She married Louis E. Boger on Dec. 9, 1945 and they shared 52 years of happiness. They have a son, Richard Keith Boger (Cynthia) of Athens, and a daughter, Tana Louise Downlng (David) of Marietta. Surviving are four very beloved grandchildren; Richard Keith Boger, Jr. (Alison) of Cincinnati, OH, Melissa Boger Hill (Jason) of Bowling Green, OH, Matthew David Downing (Deborah) of Marietta and Jennifer Elizabeth Downing (Doran) of Wellsburg, WV; also surviving are eight wonderful great-grandchildren, Joshua Boger, Lucas Boger, Bradley Hill, Cameron Hill, Blake Hill, Brynn Hill, Melissa Downing and Conr Downig. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of the Covenant in Washington, PA, and Dr. Stuart Broberg will officiate at her memorial service. Interment will follow immediately at Washington Cemetery. Due to the restriction of COVID-19, all services will be limited to only her immediate family. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
