HOWARD — Ruth L. Dunlevy, 87, of Howard, passed away Dec. 14, 2019 at her home. She was born May 29, 1932 in Waterloo Township, Athens County to Harry and Zena (Pinney) Tope.
Ruth was a member of the Red Hatters and former member of the Danville United Methodist Church. Ruth attended and enjoyed activities at the Station Break.
She is survived by her four children, Marie (Jack) Long of Columbus, Barbara (Greg) Johnson of Westerville, Kenneth (Laurie) Dunlevy of Tennessee, and Sherrie Farley of Mount Vernon; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister Bessie Loper and two brothers Carl and Gerald Tope.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Dunlevy in 2014 and three sisters Alice, Mary, and Helen.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lasater Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. The family will observe a private burial in Blendon Twp. Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Station Break Senior Center, 160 Howard Street, Mount Vernon, 43050.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.