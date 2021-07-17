Ruth Kennedy

Millfield - Ruth Ann Barnhart Kennedy, 70 of Millfield passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 20, 1951, in Nelsonville. She was the daughter of the late James Franklin Jr. and Helen Agnes Barnhart.
She retired from WIS International as an inventory specialist. She was a fun-loving, energetic little lady who did not believe in sugar-coating anything, she told you how it was. She loved dancing, karaoke, and cooking for her family. She was always such a busy body and went above and beyond for her family during the holidays.
She is survived by her fiancé Jeffrey Miller of Millfield; two sons, John (Tona Watson) Kennedy of Glouster and James (Rhonda) Kennedy of McConnelsville; one daughter Tracey (Bill) Peneston of Glouster; grandchildren Jerome, Nashlie, Natalie, James, Deidra, Austin, Jayla, Caden, Tyler, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Terrence, Xavier, Bryson, Carter, Journi, Kylar, Kambrii, and Roman; siblings Mary Powell of Florida, Betty (Harry) Smith of Glouster, Kathy Fracasso of Tennessee, Gary (Wendy) Barnhart of Athens, Cheryl (Gordon) Williams of Barlow and Tommy Pyke of Meigs county; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, John A. Kennedy, sisters Pauline Barnhart and Karen Barnhart and a brother-in-law Terry Powell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice, Interim Health Care, Infusion Services at the Castrop Health Center, Brandi Cooper and Ruth's neighbor Jay Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Phil Westenbarger officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the time of the service. There will be a potluck dinner immediately following the service at the Glouster Masonic Lodge.
Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice 444 W. Union St, Suite C, Athens, OH 45701 or Chix-4-A-Cure 8314 St. Rt. 685, Glouster, OH 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Ruth Kennedy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.