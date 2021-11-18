Nelsonville - Ruth L. Johnson, 90, of Nelsonville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Arbors at Pomeroy. She was born on March 14, 1931, in Kimberly, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude Jolley Keck. She was the widow of the late Vallie E. Johnson.
Ruth was a member of Oak Grove Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville. She was a retired LPN.
Ruth is survived by her son, Richard (Connie) Keck of Independence, Kentucky; daughters, Joyce Lynne (Paul Wallace) Johnson of Caldwell, Ohio and Beverly (Dale) Kilkenny of Nelsonville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Jayne Brooks.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Maye Phillips and Virginia Espinosa; and brother, Gerald Pete Keck.
A private graveside service will be held in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Arrangements by Souers-Cardaras Funereal Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
