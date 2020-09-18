THE PLAINS – L. Ruth Lanning, 88, of the Plains, died Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Born Sept. 30, 1931 in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late Gus Wachenschwanz and Bertha Mae Tolliver Wachenschwanz.
She attended school at Buchtel and Doanville, and retired after 29 years of service at Ohio University in housekeeping management. Earlier in life, she was employed at McBee Corporation. She was a member of the Nelsonville Church of the Nazarene.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 71 years, Joseph D. “Joe” Lanning; two daughters, Judith Lanning of Logan and Anita Alloway of The Plains; a son, Ronald Lanning of Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, Scott (Ruth) Adkins of Virginia, Debra Adkins of Athens, Sarah (Greg) Eberts of Athens and Joshua (Tricia) Alloway of Richwood; eleven great grandchildren; and a sister in law, Ida Wachenschwanz of Millfield.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Lou Wachenschwanz; six brothers, Freddie, Howard, Charles, Robert, Sylvester & William Wachenschwanz. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Mark Dupler officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Tuesday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
