Ruth Overby

Ithaca, NY - Long-time Athens resident Ruth Ann Overby, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at Hospicare and Palliative Care Services in Ithaca, New York, with her three daughters by her side. She had been living the last year in Ithaca with her daughter, Kim Overby, and son-in-law, Gary Koretzky.
Ruth was born in Faribault, Minnesota, on Nov. 3, 1927. She attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, and received her bachelors' degree in medical technology from the University of Minnesota in 1950.
She worked as a medical technologist in hospitals in Colorado and Wisconsin, prior to moving to Ohio, where she finished her medical career at the O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Ruth served for 28 years as an election official in Athens. She was a member of the League of Women Voters for over 40 years, a member of the American Association of University Women and a volunteer medical technician with the Red Cross during local blood donation collections.
Over the years, Ruth also served as a volunteer in many community initiatives such as CareLine where she provided phone support for individuals experiencing acute psychological distress and in various capacities with the Athens Unitarian Fellowship.
Ruth and her late husband, Ohio University Engineering Professor Charles Overby, also enjoyed many international connections and friendships. They lived for several months in Nagoya, Japan and in Shanghai, China, while Charles served as a visiting professor at several universities. They also traveled extensively as part of a shared commitment to peace work and the promotion of non-violent conflict resolution strategies, attending many international peace conferences and participating on several Peace Boat tours which took them around the globe.
For years, Ruth enjoyed meeting every Friday with her "Yaddies Lunch Bunch" friends at OU Journalism Professor Dru Riley Evarts' home. Always a quiet wit, Ruth was known to bring entertaining and enlightening bits of reading material to share with her Lunch Bunch buddies.
Ruth's daughters remember their mother as an astute and curious observer of life. She always had a book, dictionary, atlas or binoculars within arm's reach in case she had a question. She loved keeping up with world events but also found delight in an autumn leaf or feather encountered on her daily walk to the mailbox. She was a wonderful listener and had an inherent sensitivity to those less fortunate than herself. She will be greatly missed.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters: Solveig Overby, Burlington, Vermont; Kim Overby (Gary Koretzky), Ithaca, New York; Heidi Overby-Lee (David Overby-Lee), Severna Park, Maryland; four grandchildren: Justin Overby-Lee (Anna), Rixeyville, Virginia; Trevis Overby-Lee, Lake Elsinore, California, Kirsten Overby-Lee, Severna Park, Maryland; Maya Overby Koretzky, Baltimore, Maryland; One great granddaughter, Ophilia Overby-Lee, Rixeyville, Virginia; several nieces and nephews living primarily in Minnesota and Alaska.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, Charles Overby; sister, Florence Hage and her brother Arthur Kuhlman.
Ruth and her husband Charles were cremated and will be interred at Clark's Chapel Cemetery. A private celebration of life will be held next year.
Memorial donations may be made to the League of Women Voters of Athens County, Ohio, https://www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org, or Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, of Ithaca NY, https://www.hospicare.org.
