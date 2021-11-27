Ruth Smith-Newlun

Nelsonville - Ruth R. Smith-Newlun, 93, of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Ruth was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Nelsonville, Ohio to Christopher Howard Clayton and Ester Faye Wolfe.
She was a graduate of Lancaster High School and took three years of Nursing Studies to become a Registered Nurse. She worked at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, Doctors Hospital, TB Hospital, and Athens Mental Health; and retired from Central Ohio Psychiatric Hospital of Columbus and then retired from nursing in 1978.
Ruth was a member of the Wesleyan Church, was a 47 year member of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary of the Plains.
Surviving are her daughters, Christine Anne (Richard) Cooksey of Paigeville, Ohio, Charlene Lynne (Wayne) Wood of Laurelville, Ohio, and Cathye Jo (Gary) Flory of Logan; grandchildren, Shelby May and Amory (Jimmy) Flory-Toto of Galena; great-grandchildren, Avalon Beige, Gabriel and Julian Hollyn, all of Galena.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lawrence Smith, who passed away in 1988 and William Newlun, who passed away in 2005; brother, Christopher Wolfe Jr.; and a sister Mary Margaret Gastan.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service at the church. Eastern Star Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
