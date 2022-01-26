New Straitsville - Ruth M. Tedrow, 82, of New Straitsville, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. She was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Will John and Myrtle Esther (Brant) Tedrow.
Ruth was a 1957 graduate of Nelsonville High School. Ruth worked and retired from civil service with the US Federal Government. During her career, she was employed with the US Navy, working in South Korea and Vietnam. She attended Connett Church and was a member of the Glenford Dugan American Legion Post 229 in Nelsonville. Ruth loved all animals.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Brant W. (Mary) Tedrow of Groveport, Ohio; sister-in-law, Virginia Tedrow of London, Ohio; and close friends, Ben Hoppstetter and John Decoursey of New Straitsville.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Tedrow.
Following with Ruth's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations may be made in memory of Ruth to Connett Church, PO Box 56, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 or the Glenford Dugan American Legion Post 229, 11 September St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Ruth Tedrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.