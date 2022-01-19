Glouster - Ruth A. Thompson, 59, of Glouster passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born June 2, 1962, in Nelsonville.
Ruth formerly worked at Doctor's Hospital, Nelsonville and O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. She was a member of the Jacksonville Eagles. Ruth enjoyed traveling to the beach, playing bingo, going to the casino, back roading and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter.
She is survived by a daughter, Cristy Savage of Crooksville; son, Terry Savage Jr. of Crooksville; grandchildren, Terra Savage, Kierstin, Kelsie, and Kaleb Richards, and Katalina Keeton; great-granddaughter, Kynzleah Samson; brother, Estel Russell; sister, Zelma Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Thompson Russell; two brothers, Jim Russell and Rick Thompson; sister, Diane; and uncles, Rob, Bill and Junior "June Bug" Thompson.
Ruth's wishes were to be cremated. An inurnment will take place in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonc.com. Ruth Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.