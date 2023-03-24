Athens - Ryan Alan Wallace, age 19, of Athens, died Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home. Born July 2, 2003 in Athens, he was the son of Wendy Sue Wallace of Athens.
A 2021 graduate of Alexander High School and Tri-County JVS, he was employed in construction. He enjoyed wrestling and football in high school. He also enjoyed working out at Sam's Gym in Glouster, the outdoors and his dog Patches.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Wendy Wallace; his sister, Carly (Jesse) Stires of Glouster; three brothers, Matt Vance of Pomeroy, Ron Campbell and his fiancé Alicia Meyers of Ravenna, and Don McCain, serving in the USMC at Camp Pendleton, CA; his grandmothers, JoAnn Conley and Kim Robinson both of Athens; his grandfathers, Dan Wallace, Sr. and Tony Ruth both of Athens; several aunts and uncles including Lori Lovsey-Reagan of TN, Micah Wallace of NY, Tracy & Don Russell of Athens, Jesse Wallace and Gabrielle Wallace both of CA; a great aunt, Sheila Bridgewater of Athens; two nephews Emmanuel and Mason Alan; a niece, Jenna; special cousins, Tyler and Alison Russell (who were more like siblings than cousins); special family member, Amanda Ruth and father figure, Jim Miller; and his very special friend, Katelin Brown, whom he adored..
Ryan is preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Vance; a special uncle, Danny Wallace, Jr.; his aunt, Angi Spry; and a special friend, Paul Duff.
A private family funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ryan Wallace
To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
