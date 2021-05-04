New Marshfield - Salena Jo McCune, 35, New Marshfield, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Born Oct. 16, 1985, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Randall Hamilton and Linda McCune. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by children, Preston Atkinson of The Plains, Zachary Atkinson, Ann Marie McCune and Shane Russell all of New Marshfield; brother, Randall McCune (Angie Allman) Athens; sister, Lacy McCune (Randy Eblin) New Marshfield; fiancé, Shane Russell; she is also survived by many aunts, uncles,, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Brian McCune; grandmothers, Juanita McCune, Francis Corbin; grandfathers, Hoyt McCune and Ralph Hamiliton.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Salena Jo McCune
