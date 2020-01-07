NEW MARSHFIELD — Sally Jo Walters, 60, of New Marshfield, passed away in her sleep on Jan. 6, 2020.
She was born on July 11, 1959 in Meigs County, daughter of the late William Guy Walters and Sarah VanCooney Walters.
She was a loving, gentle and kind mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her long-time love, Dave Mohr; brother, William Doxie Walters; sister, Penny Clark-Walters; sons, William Luke Scanlan and Jacob Guy Moore; daughters, Julie Moore and Jenny Chapman; and several grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. with Pastor Randy Smith officiating at Riverview Cemetery. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
