NELSONVILLE — Sally Patricia Hopstetter, 87, of Nelsonville, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
Sally was born April 6, 1932 in Buchtel to William Albert Whitmore and Martha Elizabeth Jones Whitmore. She belonged to the North Athens Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses; was co-owner, with her husband, of Whitmore’s Greenhouse in Buchtel; a 1949 graduate of Buchtel High School; a 1953 graduate of Ohio University; was a mother with a heart of gold; was devoted to her God; and had a strong will to educate people in the Bible.
Surviving are her children, William (Rhea) Hopstetter of Logan, David (Annette) Hopstetter of Nelsonville, Natalie (Michael) Wozniak of North Royalton, Ohio, Kay Gabriel of Nelsonville, Stephen Hopstetter of Chester Hill, George (April Eisman) Hopstetter of Bloomington, Indiana, Dale Hopstetter of Nelsonville and Joseph Hopstetter of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Daniel, Keith, Jamie, Jan Hopstetter, Michael J. Stutzman, Savannah, Alexander and Heidi Hopstetter; a step-granddaughter, Chrissy Adams; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; her North Athens Congregation Special Friends and Families; and a niece, Dorothy Gettle of Nelsonville.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W. Richard Hopstetter, who passed away in 1993; a sister, Emily Whitmore; sons-in-law, Patrick L. Gabriel and Michael Stutzman; and a daughter-in-law, Tammie Hill Hopstetter.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of the North Athens Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in The Plains, with Elder Bruce Westfall officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, immediately following the service at the Hall.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.