Samuel Skinner

The Plains - Samuel E Skinner, 84, of The Plains, died Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021 at Adena Regional Hospital in Chillicothe.
Born Sept. 4, 1937, in Athens County, he was the son of the late William Albert and Hazel Louise McClelland Skinner.
He was a graduate of The Plains High School and a US Army Veteran. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; four children, Sheryl (Bill) Leuschel, Lori (Bill) Squibb, Julie (Colin) Davie, Daniel (Renee) Skinner; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Skinner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael William Skinner.
Friends may call at the Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. where a graveside service will follow at The Plains Cemetery where Military services will be conducted by The Athens American Legion Post 21 and The Albany VFW Post 9893. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
