URBANA — Sandra Beal Nixon, 80, born July 29, 1939, of Urbana, Ohio, formally of Logan, died at Arbors of Springfield.
She is survived by mother, Elaine Savely, Nelsonville; son, Brian Nixon (Sheri), Springfield; three step-grandchildren; seven great-step-granchildren; brother, Fred Beal (Jeannie), Grove City; sisters, Joyce Bishop, Nelsonville, and Jeanie Savage (Larry), Meigs County; and loving dog, Codi.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Sam Nixon.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.