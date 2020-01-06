NELSONVILLE — Sandra K. Boring, 66, Nelsonville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Born Feb. 22, 1953, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Orland B. and Mary Barnes McMullen. She was a self-employed house cleaner, attended Hocking College, and loved crafts.
She is survived by a son, William Boring of New Lexington; brother, Bruce McMullen of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Wyatt Boring, Gennifer Rae, Austin Luderman, James Rae, of Zanesville; Shoshana Rae; great-granddaughter Amy Renesmee Lynn Williams; former daughter-in-law Amy and Hunter Fulcher all Zanesville; step-daughter Janet Boring; and step-granddaughter Juanita DeSiree Boring.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Boring; sister, Susan Jane McMullen; and step-child, Mary Boring.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Brother John Johnson officiating. Burial will in the Haning Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.