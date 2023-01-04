Athens - Sandra Mae Glover, 75, of Athens, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home.
Born December 4, 1947 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Knowlton Perry.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and was an avid reader, reading thousands of books. She loved her bird figurines and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by four children, Jesse Walker, Jr., Sandra (Duane) Covert, James Walker, Shawn (Taryn Yost) Walker; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren; two brothers, Dale (Sharon) Perry, Neal Perry; a brother-in-law, Jack Conkey; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Perry.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Glover; siblings, Marilyn Conkey, George Perry, Bill Perry and two infant siblings.
Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with her grandson, Micah James Covert officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Sandra Glover
