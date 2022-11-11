Sandra Thomas Nov 11, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shade - Sandra "Sandy" Brake Thomas, 63, of Shade, Ohio, was called to heaven on November 10, 2022.She was born on November 10, 1959, in Athens, Ohio, to Fred W. and Barbara Dougan Brake.Sandy then moved with her family to Madison, Tennessee before returning to Ohio. Sandy hasbeen a kindergarten teacher for over 20 years at Alexander Local Schools, in Albany, Ohio.Sandy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bob Thomas; son Ryan (Kendra) Thomas;daughter Sara Thomas and fiancé Corey Wells; her mother Barbara Brake; a sister Karen (Roy)Brooks and brother Jeff (Kim) Brake; brother-in-law Steve (Cathy) Thomas; sister-in-law Lisa Thomasand Patty (Don) Bell; and several nieces and nephews. Sandy is expecting her first grandchild,Bobby Wyatt Thomas in December.Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Fred Brake, and mother and father-in-law Wes and NaomiThomas.Sandy was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She brought her family so much joy. Sandy hasbrightened the lives of many.Services will be Tuesday at 11 AM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral home. Burial will be in JerseyvilleCemetery in Shade, Ohio. Visitation is Monday 2-4 and 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Sandra Thomas To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sandy Sandra Brake Thomas Barbara Dougan Brake School Worship Ohio Bob Thomas Sara Thomas Funeral Home Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 2022 Athens County General Election unofficial results Dogs maul bicyclist near Lake Hope Athens High School teacher arrested in prostitution sting Richards' late heroics leads Buckeyes past Loudonville Athens City Schools, employees accused of bullying, racial discrimination Trending Recipes
