Sandra Vaughan

Glouster - Sandra L. Vaughan, age 80, moved on to live among the angels on Sept. 5, 2021. Her kindness, love, tireless work with families and community were an inspiration, and she will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
Born on Dec. 2, 1940, in the Hartleyville community near Glouster to Raymond and Lillian (Graham) Nott, and the seventh of 11 children, Sandra grew up with a profound respect for her parents who, much like the other hardworking people of Appalachia, had difficult lives, but thrived on love, family, and focus on building a life of purpose. Those tenets came to be her legacy.
Sandra, a 1957 Graduate of Jacksonville-Trimble High School, was a high achieving student and high school cheerleader. As a lifelong learner, she looked forward to the day when, after starting her family, she could pursue higher education. She eventually attended Hocking College, Ohio University, and Capital University Law School, and became a Certified Legal Assistant and Licensed Social Worker.
Sandra's professional life spanned 43 years and focused on helping families grow and thrive by overcoming barriers. Over her career, Sandra served as Director of Prevention Programs at Athens County Children Services, Special Services Coordinator and Court Administrator for the Athens County Juvenile Court, Athens County Probate Court Deputy Clerk and as an Executive Secretary for Columbus Southern Power Company.
Sandra, — fiercely proud of her Appalachian roots, her hometown of Glouster, the Trimble Tomcats, and American heritage — was a tireless volunteer and member of a multitude of organizations in and around the Glouster area; including the Glouster Depot Project, United Methodist Church, co-founder of the local Girl Scouts, and founder of the girls' summer softball league in the 1980's. The list of contributions she made to this region are too extensive to list, but let it be remembered that above all, Sandra loved God and all of His people, and sought, throughout her life, to inspire in others a curiosity, interest, and knowledge both within, and beyond, their local, hometown roots, and the confidence and belief that success will follow hard work and determination.
Her family loved and cherished her beyond anything words can say, and will seek to keep her light shining by paying forward the blessings she shared during a life well-lived.
Sandra is survived by her husband, James Gary Vaughan, with whom she shared a deep and abiding love for over 60 years. She is also survived by daughters, Kellie (Peter) Abele, Kara (Jason) Schoonover; grandchildren, Kiefer (Kaitlin) Standley, Konner (Karalee) Standley, Alex, Chase and Ash Abele, Aaron and Gage Schoonover; and great-grandchildren Addie, Talon, Kyndal, and Palmer. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lillian Nott, and an infant daughter, Katharina.
Per Sandra's wishes, her ashes will be released over the land that she and Gary owned and loved for over 50 years during a private family ceremony. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Glouster Depot Project, 53 High St. Glouster, Ohio, 45732. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Sandra Vaughan
