Athens - Sandra Kaye "Sandy" Smart, age 70 of Athens, died early Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 24, 1951 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Smith and Nevada Wylie Smith.
A 1969 graduate of Logan High School, she received her bachelor's degree from Ohio University. She received graduate studies from the University of Central Florida. She was supervisor of medical records at Parks Hall at Ohio University, director of medical records at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, and director of medical records at the University Medical Center in Cincinnati, where she retired. She also worked in medical records at Health First in Melbourne, Fla. She was employed in the medical records field for 50 years.
She was an animal lover, especially blood hound dogs, and a football fan of the Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed reading, being at the beach (with her toes in the sand and collecting seashells) and especially her family, most of all being "Nana".
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Kara (Kyle) Santora of Lancaster; son, Jon Smart of Athens; two granddaughters, Katelynn and Kalli Santora; close cousins, Barbara Wylie (Ron) Rossino of Seven Hills, Joyce (Garry) Wetstein of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Anne Kaiser (Paul) Martz of Annapolis, MD, Cheryl Kaiser of Gaithersburg, MD and Jeff (Pam) Smith of Cincinnati; the father of her children, Bob Smart of Parkersburg, WV; and her pet companion, Hugo.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 5 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Friends may call Thursday 3-5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens County Food Pantry, c/o Treasurer, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Sandy Smart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.