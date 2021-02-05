ATHENS – Sara Louise MacLaughlin Foster passed away on Dec. 18, 2020 at O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, OH, due to complications related to pneumonia and Parkinson’s disease.
Sara was born on Oct. 25, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH to Hermine Elizabeth Harte MacLaughlin and Lewis Henry MacLaughlin II. She attended Wilmington College and the University of Cincinnati, earning a BA in Education. While in college she met Cameron Foster, and they were married in 1960. After briefly teaching elementary school, Sara became a full-time home-maker and mother. She was a Girl Scout leader and parent helper at the children’s elementary school.
As they raised their children, Sara and Cameron enjoyed camping and road trips to visit family members, as well as spending time at “The Farm,” a country property in Sara’s family for generations. They separated for several years, during which time Sara began working in retail. In 1980 Sara and Cameron reunited, and Sara and the children moved from Ohio to join Cameron in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sara took a position at Macy’s Department Store where she worked for nearly twenty years. In 2001, Sara and Cameron moved to Athens, OH to enjoy their retirement years in their home state.
Family members fondly remember Sara as an excellent artist, chef, game-player, nature-lover, and as someone who bravely faced adversities of all kinds. Her grit, determination and optimism were especially apparent as Parkinson’s took over her body. She refused to feel sorry for herself and kept a positive outlook to the end.
Until her health forced her to slow down, Sara was active in the Athens community. As a member of the Unitarian Fellowship, she took pleasure in preparing coffee and treats for the congregation. She treasured the company of her Friday Lunch Bunch, a weekly meeting with friends to discuss issues of the day. She enjoyed attending musical and dramatic performances, and even performed in a local theater production.
Sara is survived by her husband, Cameron DeWitt Foster; daughter, Catherine Lynne Foster Franssen (Scott); sons, William Paul Foster and Robert Cameron Foster; grandchildren, Sara Arlene Franssen Wilder (Blake) and Matthew James Franssen (Kathryn); and great-granddaughter, Abigail Catherine Wilder.
She is also survived by brother, Lewis H. MacLaughlin III; sister-in-law, Elissa V. MacLaughlin; brother-in-law, Theodore Foster (Katharin); cousin, Johannah D. Hall and her son, Joseph Hall (Samara); nieces and nephews, Susan Rasche, Elizabeth Harmon (Jeff), Jerome MacLaughlin (Margaret), and L. Harte MacLaughlin (Peggy); and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, William Harte MacLaughlin and sister-in-law, Jean M. MacLaughlin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is no public memorial. The family plans to gather this summer to remember Sara and pay tribute to her beautiful life.
Many thanks to the staff at Kimes Nursing Facility, who cared for Sara with compassion and great kindness during the last phase of her life’s journey.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family are welcomed to leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.