Sarah Ann Conner

Greenback - Sarah Ann McDonald Conner, 89, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. She was born April 21, 1932, in Nelsonville, the daughter of the late Edward Clay and Mae (Barrell) McDonald.
Sarah was a long time resident of Nelsonville, a member of Risen Redeemer Church and Sisters of Zion bible study. She loved the Lord, her family and gardening. Her immense faith carried her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Conner; brothers, Russell and Thomas McDonald; sisters, Ruth Robey, Faye Slater, and Maxine Wagner; and granddaughter, Rachael Mae Conner.
Sarah is survived by her children, Rita (Spruill), Vickie (Hardin), Connie (Beasley), Roger, James, Jeff, and John Conner; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Sarah also leaves behind her best friend, June Milliron.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. Paul Reed officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in memory of Sarah to; Palliative Care and Hospice Fund, c/o Blount Memorial Foundation, 907 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804.
